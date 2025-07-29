Islamjar For Safety Measures At Pashtan Dam To Protect Lives

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Following multiple drowning incidents in the Pashtan Dam, the governor of western Herat province has instructed relevant officials to ensure that all necessary safety measures are implemented with immediate effect to protect the lives of citizens.

Maulana Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, in a meeting today with the head of the Harirod River Basin and representatives from several relevant departments, stressed that despite the ban on swimming at Pashtan Dam, the site must be permanently equipped with appropriate boats and a sufficient number of skilled lifeguards trained in first aid.

He added that warning signs should be installed at various points around the dam, and water depth in all areas should be clearly marked to raise public awareness of potential dangers.

The governor emphasised that all essential safety facilities must be provided at Pashtan Dam starting today, and that related contracts should be executed without delay.

This comes after a tragic incident three days ago, in which two residents of Herat - one of them a tenth-semester medical student at Herat University - drowned while swimming in the dam.

