Islamjar For Safety Measures At Pashtan Dam To Protect Lives
Maulana Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, in a meeting today with the head of the Harirod River Basin and representatives from several relevant departments, stressed that despite the ban on swimming at Pashtan Dam, the site must be permanently equipped with appropriate boats and a sufficient number of skilled lifeguards trained in first aid.
He added that warning signs should be installed at various points around the dam, and water depth in all areas should be clearly marked to raise public awareness of potential dangers.
The governor emphasised that all essential safety facilities must be provided at Pashtan Dam starting today, and that related contracts should be executed without delay.
This comes after a tragic incident three days ago, in which two residents of Herat - one of them a tenth-semester medical student at Herat University - drowned while swimming in the dam.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment