Aid Convoys Continue Entering Gaza
(MENAFN) Humanitarian relief vehicles have recommenced their journey from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, signifying the third straight day of deliveries, a media outlet stated on Tuesday.
According to the report, trucks started passing through the Egyptian-managed portion of the Rafah border point, transporting critical food items, healthcare supplies, and other emergency provisions for civilians impacted by the continuing conflict.
The Egyptian broadcaster highlighted that Egypt is responsible for supplying nearly 80% of all aid currently reaching Gaza.
On Monday, only a small group of aid vehicles successfully entered the Gaza Strip via Rafah as a hunger emergency—triggered by an intense Israeli blockade—continues to escalate in the Palestinian territory.
Footage recorded by a cameraman depicted a limited number of trucks carrying aid entering the region.
Palestinian officials estimate that Gaza requires around 600 aid trucks each day to fulfill the needs of its 2.4 million residents.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the enclave for 18 years and, since March 2, has kept all border points sealed, preventing aid deliveries and disregarding global appeals to reopen them.
Aid efforts through the disputed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began at the end of May.
As per the Health Ministry in Gaza, a minimum of 147 individuals have perished from malnutrition since October 2023, with 88 of them being children.
