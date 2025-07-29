403
Indian minister announces country produced over billion tons of coal in 2024-25
(MENAFN) India produced more than one billion tons of coal during the 2024–25 fiscal year, according to Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy. Responding to a question in the upper house of parliament on Monday, the minister revealed that the country aims to raise production to 1.13 billion tons by 2029–30.
To boost domestic coal output, the Indian government has implemented several measures, including streamlining approvals through a single-window clearance system, regulatory reforms, technological upgrades, project expansions, and commercial coal block auctions. Reddy highlighted that India permits 100% Foreign Direct Investment in commercial coal mining to attract more private participation.
He also noted that the Ministry of Coal has accelerated the development of coal blocks and now allows surplus coal from captive mines to be sold on the open market. In addition, the government has launched the Coking Coal Mission to increase domestic availability for the steel sector and reduce dependence on imports.
Despite increased domestic production, India still imports coal for specific requirements like coking coal and high-grade non-coking coal, which are not abundantly available within the country. Currently, coal powers about 70% of India’s electricity generation.
Russia remains a key coal supplier, making up 7.5% of India’s imports. In May, Indian imports of Russian thermal coal surged to a two-year high of 1.3 million tons.
Meanwhile, India is also ramping up its green energy transition, targeting an annual production of 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen within the next five years. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently emphasized that shifting to renewable energy sources would cut pollution and reduce logistics costs.
