Whom Do You Want To Save?, HM Shah Hits Out At P Chidambaram's 'Homegrown Terrorists' Remark
Speaking on the 'Operation Sindoor' debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah assailed the grand old party and Chidambaram over raising doubts, even if small, on whether the terrorists who killed 26 people in Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) were Pakistanis.
He expressed surprise as to how the former Home Minister of the country (P Chidambaram) was raising questions over origin and nationality of terrorists.
“Whom do you want to save? What will you gain by shielding Pakistan?,” asked the furious Home Minister.
Amit Shah told the House that there was ample proof with the government and investigating agencies that the attackers came from Pakistan.
"They were Pakistanis. Their voter ID number is available; the rifles they used are also with us. Pakistan-made chocolates that the terrorists carried have also been recovered," Amit Shah said.
“Former Home Minister is giving clean chit to Pakistanis,” he added.
Chidambaram, in a recent interview with a news publication, claimed that the government was unwilling to disclose the work the NIA has done in the aftermath of the terror attack in J&K.
"Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that," he told the daily.
In another instance, when the Home Minister was heckled by the Opposition members in the House, led by SP MP Akhilesh Yadav, over the Centre's alleged failure in bringing the perpetrators to book even after 100 days of the heinous Pahalgam attack, he said that the security forces achieved unprecedented success in gunning down the terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack.
As the Opposition kept interjecting, he taunted them asking,“Doesn't killing of terrorists bring smile on your faces?”
"I thought the killing of Pahalgam terrorists would bring a smile on the faces of all Parliamentarians, but this is strange. You are not happy. All should stand united in matters of national security and not express certain emotions, based on their religious identity," he further said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment