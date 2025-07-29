Al Fardan Exchange Deepens Ties With Pakistani Community In The UAE Via Upgraded Consulate Centre

Upgraded consulate reopens with self-service kiosk and customer engagement centre powered by Al Fardan Exchange to better serve Pakistani residents in the UAE

Remittances from the Pakistani community in the UAE will exceed $7 billion in 2025

Al Fardan Exchange, one of the UAE's most trusted and long-standing financial services providers, has supported the renovation and infrastructure upgrades of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai. As part of this enhanced experience, the consulate now features a dedicated Customer Engagement Centre powered by Al Fardan Exchange. This joint effort is designed to enhance the consular experience while bringing trusted financial services closer to an estimated 1.6 million Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE.

The newly launched centre includes an on-site self-service kiosk that allows customers to track remittances in real time, conduct digital transactions, and check exchange rates instantly, providing a seamless and convenient experience within the premises. With the consulate serving thousands of visitors daily, this embedded touchpoint delivers critical financial access and convenience to the customers.

:“We are sincerely grateful to Al Fardan Exchange for their generous support in enhancing the Pakistan Consulate's infrastructure. This partnership not only reflects our shared commitment to serving the Pakistani community but also opens new opportunities for improved service and financial inclusion. With over 2,000 people visiting the Consulate daily, this new Customer Engagement Centre will play a vital role in connecting our citizens to secure, efficient, and trusted financial solutions. We look forward to continuing this meaningful collaboration in the years to come.”

“We are proud of the deep relationship we share with the Pakistani community, a bond built over five decades of trust. For generations, millions of customers from Pakistan have chosen Al Fardan Exchange as their trusted partner to send their hard-earned money home. This Customer Engagement Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to support them with utmost care, security, and reliability. We are honoured to strengthen this connection and carry it forward for years to come.”

The launch comes amid rising remittance flows, with UAE-based Pakistanis sending over USD 6.7 billion in 2024. That number is expected to surpass USD 7 billion in 2025 , reaffirming the UAE's role as one of the top global sources of remittances to Pakistan. Between July 2024 and May 2025 alone, Pakistanis in the UAE remitted over $754 million , making the UAE the second-largest source of remittances to Pakistan globally, after Saudi Arabia.

As part of Al Fardan Exchange's omnichannel ecosystem, which includes over 90 branches and the AlfaPay mobile app, the centre embodies the brand's mission to meet customers wherever they are – in person, online, or on the go.

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group's diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation by helping them bring life to their dreams, both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange is incredibly proud to serve the UAE's cosmopolitan community through its omni-channel presence, providing financial services via the AlfaPay App and a strong network of over 90 branches across the Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust at the forefront.

Al Fardan Exchange's mission is to redefine global money transfer and payment services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, a robust branch network, and superior customer service. The company upholds values of integrity, innovation, commitment, collaboration, and connectivity (financial inclusion). To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange