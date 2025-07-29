Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gunman invades Manhattan skyscraper


2025-07-29 03:41:00
(MENAFN) A gunman armed with a high-capacity rifle opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower on Monday evening, killing at least four people, including a New York City police officer, before shooting himself fatally.

The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time at 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building housing major companies such as JP Morgan, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, and the NFL. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, entered the building carrying what authorities described as an M4 rifle.

He began shooting in the lobby before barricading himself on the 33rd floor, where police later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Videos from Fox News and other local outlets showed heavily armed NYPD and Sheriff’s Department officers evacuating employees and clearing the building, with people leaving the scene with their hands raised. At least one injured individual was treated on-site.

The FBI’s New York Field Office joined the investigation. Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the scene as an “active crime scene” on social media. Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay clear of the area and follow safety protocols.

By late Monday, police confirmed the situation was contained, with no ongoing threat to the public. The suspect reportedly had a documented history of mental health issues. Authorities continue to investigate his motive and whether the attack targeted the building or its occupants specifically.

