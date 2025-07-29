403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunman invades Manhattan skyscraper
(MENAFN) A gunman armed with a high-capacity rifle opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower on Monday evening, killing at least four people, including a New York City police officer, before shooting himself fatally.
The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time at 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building housing major companies such as JP Morgan, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, and the NFL. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, entered the building carrying what authorities described as an M4 rifle.
He began shooting in the lobby before barricading himself on the 33rd floor, where police later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
Videos from Fox News and other local outlets showed heavily armed NYPD and Sheriff’s Department officers evacuating employees and clearing the building, with people leaving the scene with their hands raised. At least one injured individual was treated on-site.
The FBI’s New York Field Office joined the investigation. Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the scene as an “active crime scene” on social media. Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay clear of the area and follow safety protocols.
By late Monday, police confirmed the situation was contained, with no ongoing threat to the public. The suspect reportedly had a documented history of mental health issues. Authorities continue to investigate his motive and whether the attack targeted the building or its occupants specifically.
The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time at 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building housing major companies such as JP Morgan, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, and the NFL. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, entered the building carrying what authorities described as an M4 rifle.
He began shooting in the lobby before barricading himself on the 33rd floor, where police later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
Videos from Fox News and other local outlets showed heavily armed NYPD and Sheriff’s Department officers evacuating employees and clearing the building, with people leaving the scene with their hands raised. At least one injured individual was treated on-site.
The FBI’s New York Field Office joined the investigation. Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the scene as an “active crime scene” on social media. Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay clear of the area and follow safety protocols.
By late Monday, police confirmed the situation was contained, with no ongoing threat to the public. The suspect reportedly had a documented history of mental health issues. Authorities continue to investigate his motive and whether the attack targeted the building or its occupants specifically.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment