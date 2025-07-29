403
‘Armored’ golf cart follows Trump
(MENAFN) The U.S. Secret Service has unveiled a new security measure for President Donald Trump’s golf outings — an armored escort vehicle nicknamed “Golf Force One.” The modified Polaris Ranger was first seen over the weekend at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland.
While Trump drove a standard golf cart, the armored buggy followed closely behind. The vehicle is equipped with protective features including ballistic panels, bulletproof tinted windows, and reinforced rear sections — an unusually high level of defense for a golf setting. Security experts highlighted its lightweight frame, which enables quick movement across open terrain while offering protection in the event of an emergency.
According to The War Zone, the vehicle is based on the Polaris Ranger XP 1000, a utility terrain vehicle commonly used by military and law enforcement. While Polaris confirmed manufacturing the base model, it said a third-party outfitter carried out the extensive modifications.
Procurement records suggest that Chicago-based Scaletta Armoring may have been responsible for the upgrades. U.S. government data indicates the armored enhancement package costs nearly $190,000 — significantly more than the roughly $20,000 price tag for an unmodified Polaris Ranger.
The Secret Service declined to comment on specific protection methods but confirmed the use of a wide array of tools and technologies to safeguard those under its protection.
Security around Trump has been heightened following a failed assassination attempt in July 2024, when a gunman fired multiple shots during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing Trump’s ear. Another potential threat was neutralized last September at his West Palm Beach golf course, where a man armed with a rifle — identified as pro-Ukraine activist Ryan Wesley Routh — was discovered hiding in nearby bushes. Routh is scheduled to go on trial in September.
