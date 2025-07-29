403
Israeli Attack Kills Civilian in Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle strike claimed the life of a non-combatant in southern Lebanon on Monday, marking the most recent breach of a truce agreement.
According to a Lebanese state-run news agency, the aerial attack was directed at a motorcycle in the Bint Jbeil District.
The Israeli authorities did not issue any immediate remarks regarding the incident.
Israel began its military campaign in Lebanon on October 8, 2023.
By September 2024, the conflict had intensified into a large-scale war, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,000 individuals and leaving around 17,000 wounded.
Although a ceasefire was brokered in November, Israeli forces have continued to launch frequent assaults in the southern part of Lebanon, asserting that they are targeting operations linked to the Hezbollah organization.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 breaches of the ceasefire by Israeli forces, which include the fatalities of over 259 persons and injuries to more than 562 others.
In accordance with the terms of the ceasefire, Israel was obligated to completely pull out from southern Lebanon by January 26.
However, the deadline was postponed to February 18 following Tel Aviv's refusal to meet the condition.
At present, Israeli forces still occupy five military outposts near the border.
