Justice Department questions Maxwell for nine hours on Epstein’s case
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently incarcerated for her involvement in the criminal enterprise led by Jeffrey Epstein, has recently undergone questioning by U.S. authorities regarding nearly a hundred individuals potentially linked to the case. Despite this development, no fresh public updates have been offered by the Department of Justice.
Serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in facilitating the abuse of minors alongside Epstein, Maxwell was granted limited immunity during the session. This protection reportedly allowed her to speak openly during an interrogation lasting approximately nine hours, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Her legal representative revealed that she was asked about "maybe 100 different people." The immunity agreement ensured that her statements could not be used against her in future legal proceedings.
When pressed on whether Maxwell had implicated other individuals who may have participated in Epstein's trafficking operation, her lawyer responded: “We haven’t asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony.”
He further emphasized, “We don’t want to get into the substance of the questions.”
One Justice Department official stated via social media that additional details about Maxwell's cooperation would be disclosed “at the appropriate time.”
On the same day, when questioned by reporters about whether he might consider granting Maxwell a pardon, President Donald Trump responded that it was not something he had thought about.
Earlier in the month, a government memo was released asserting that no so-called “client list” associated with Epstein’s island actually existed, and reaffirmed there was no justification for reopening that aspect of the investigation.
