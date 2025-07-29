Rising Demand For Cross-Border Moves Spurs Calgary REALTOR® To Expand Relocation Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As more families and professionals relocate to Calgary from across North America and overseas, award-winning REALTORMarnie Campbell is expanding her relocation services to meet the growing demand for expert, personalized support.This demand is no surprise. Calgary was ranked the most livable city in North America in 2024 by the Economist Intelligence Unit, praised for its high scores in safety, infrastructure, education, and stability. With home prices significantly lower than in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, or San Francisco, Calgary continues to attract buyers looking for affordability, opportunity, and lifestyle-all within a well-planned, family-friendly city.“Relocating to a new country or province is more than just a real estate transaction-it's a life transition,” says Marnie Campbell.“We're seeing more buyers from the U.S., Australia, and beyond who need more than a home-they need guidance through unfamiliar neighbourhoods, market conditions, and the emotional toll of starting over. As a CERC-certified relocation specialist, I help make the entire process easier, clearer, and more confident.”Personalized Relocation Support for a Confident MoveTo better serve out-of-town and international buyers, Campbell and her team have enhanced their services to offer one-on-one support before, during, and after the move. The team's relocation program includes:.Virtual home search tools, including personalized video tours and remote consultations..Neighbourhood matchmaking based on lifestyle, school zones, commute time, and community feel..Step-by-step guidance to help clients navigate the Calgary real estate market and avoid costly missteps..Cross-border coordination, including financing strategy and timing advice for international and out-of-province buyers..Introductions to trusted local professionals, including movers, mortgage brokers, inspectors, and legal advisors.From that first exploratory call to move-in day, the Marnie Campbell Real Estate Team helps clients make informed, stress-reducing decisions-whether they're relocating from Ottawa, Houston, or halfway around the world.“Moving is always stressful-but relocating across the world takes it to a whole new level,” shares Joce Young, a recent client who moved from Australia.“We engaged Marnie before we left and knew right away we had the support and expertise we needed to find our perfect home in Calgary. Her amazing team helped us understand the market, find the right neighbourhood, and ensure both short- and long-term value.”Why a Certified Relocation Specialist MattersAs a member of the Canadian Employee Relocation Council (CERC), Marnie Campbell has completed specialized training to support families and corporate professionals through complex moves. With over a decade of experience in relocation and hundreds of successful transitions, Campbell's team has become a trusted resource for individuals and HR departments alike.“We're not just helping people buy a house-we're helping them build a life in a new city,” says Campbell.“Relocating can feel overwhelming, but we're here to ensure our clients feel informed, supported, and 100% confident they're making the right move-for their lifestyle, their family, and their future.”About the Marnie Campbell Real Estate TeamThe Marnie Campbell Real Estate Team is a Calgary-based real estate group specializing in relocation. Led by licensed REALTORand CERC-certified relocation specialist Marnie Campbell of RE/MAX First, the team has guided hundreds of clients through long-distance and cross-border moves. Known for personalized service and proven relocation expertise, they help buyers and sellers transition to Calgary with confidence and care.

