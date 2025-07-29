403
Türkiye’s Airlines Set to Restart Flights to Aleppo, Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, announced on Monday that it will restart flights connecting Istanbul and Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, beginning August 1.
The airline confirmed that daily services will be available on this international route, marking a significant step in the gradual reestablishment of air travel between Türkiye and Syria.
To celebrate the route’s return, Turkish Airlines is offering special round-trip fares starting at $299, available for a limited time.
Following the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime in December, Türkiye has steadily restored its aerial connections with the neighboring country. The resumption of the Istanbul-Aleppo route is part of a broader wave of renewed travel links aimed at rebuilding regional mobility and economic cooperation. Additional routes between the two nations are also expected to resume in the coming months, signaling a wider normalization of post-conflict travel.
