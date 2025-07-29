Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Airlines Set to Restart Flights to Aleppo, Syria

2025-07-29 03:27:03
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, announced on Monday that it will restart flights connecting Istanbul and Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, beginning August 1.

The airline confirmed that daily services will be available on this international route, marking a significant step in the gradual reestablishment of air travel between Türkiye and Syria.

To celebrate the route’s return, Turkish Airlines is offering special round-trip fares starting at $299, available for a limited time.

Following the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime in December, Türkiye has steadily restored its aerial connections with the neighboring country. The resumption of the Istanbul-Aleppo route is part of a broader wave of renewed travel links aimed at rebuilding regional mobility and economic cooperation. Additional routes between the two nations are also expected to resume in the coming months, signaling a wider normalization of post-conflict travel.

