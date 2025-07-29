King Moore Joins Sodogtm As Global Youth Ambassador To Champion Emotional Strength For Kids

King Moore and SoDog hanging out in and enjoying their happy time together.

SoDog helps King conquer the universe while remaining happy.

SoDog and the Dragon

Youth Leader King Moore Named Global Youth Ambassador to Represent The SoDogTM Platform

- Ivette MooreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoDogTM, an AI-supported emotional companion app for children aged 6 and up, today announced that youth leader and change-maker King Moore has been named Global Youth Ambassador for the platform. Moore will help represent the voice of young users as SoDogTM brings emotionally intelligent screen time to families through its live Indiegogo campaign.“Having a young leader like King Moore on board reflects our commitment to designing SoDogTM with kids not just for them,” said Nataliya Melikhov, Founder of SoDogTM.“King's voice helps amplify our core message: children's feelings matter, and they deserve tools that support emotional strength.”What Is SoDogTM?SoDogTM is a child-friendly digital space where kids can check in with their feelings for a few minutes a day. A playful puppy listens, responds, and grows with the child. When bigger emotions surface, symbolic“dragons” appear to help kids explore sadness, frustration, or boundary-setting through guided prompts, art-style activities, and short reflective play.“SoDogTM helps kids talk about what they're feeling without being afraid,” said King Moore.“It's like having a friend who gets you - even when you don't have the words yet.”Why Parents Are Paying AttentionChildren already spend hours a day on screens. SoDogTM helps turn that screen time into an emotional check-in - not a scroll, not a feed, not a game that never ends.Key Features for Families:- Emotion-Based Interaction: Lightweight AI guides storytelling, mood labeling, and choices that build emotional fluency.- Friendly Visual Metaphors: The puppy builds trust; a Sad Dragon teaches empathy; a Bully Dragon helps practice boundaries.- Short, Guided Sessions (5–10 minutes): Fits into daily life without replacing real-world connection.- Privacy-Safe Parent Insights: Weekly summaries show mood trends and offer gentle prompts without reading private messages.- Founder Investment: Over $150,000 in cash and intellectual property has been contributed by the founding team to date.Built for the Realities Parents Face“SoDogTM isn't about spying on your child,” said Verlin Moore, Co-Founder.“It's about helping them feel safe enough to open up and helping you see when something's off, even if they're not saying it.”“AI is here, and it's shaping how our kids grow,” added Anthony Melikhov, Co-Founder.“As a father, I wanted to help build something that doesn't just entertain kids it empowers them.”Where SoDogTM Stands Today- Current Stage: Internal Alpha testing underway- MVP Launch: Targeted for October 2025- Pricing: Affordable monthly or annual subscriptions- Rollout: New emotional features released monthly post-MVPEarly parent testers describe SoDogTM as“the first time tech actually helped me understand my child.”Join the Launch, Support SoDogTM on IndiegogoSupporters of the SoDogTM campaign can:- Be among the first to test the app with their children- Unlock exclusive in-app rewards and emotional story content- Help advance emotional health tools for children and families around the worldCampaign:Website:Social: @SoDogApp on Instagram & FacebookPress ContactVerlin MooreCo-Founder & Media Contact, SoDogTMEmail: ...Phone: +1 (424) 555-1212About SoDogTMSoDogTM is a mission-driven mobile app helping children aged 6+ build emotional awareness, resilience, and empathy through guided AI interaction. Founded by parents, educators, and creative technologists, SoDogTM is committed to transforming passive screen time into moments of growth, one emotion at a time.According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), social and emotional learning is the process through which young people acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to manage emotions, achieve goals, and build positive relationships.”SoDog extends this framework by using gamified, scenario-based interactions that engage children and caregivers in real-time reflection and emotional labeling, supporting SEL competencies like self-awareness, self-management, and relationship skills right in everyday settings.

SoDog Starring King Moore

