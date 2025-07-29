Battery Packaging Market Size, Shares, Business Growth And Upcoming Trends Forecast By 2031

Battery Packaging Market, by Material Type

Growing adoption of renewable energy storage solutions is creating lucrative opportunities for the battery packaging industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled,“Battery Packaging Market By Material Type (Metal, Plastics, and Others), By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, and Others), By Casing Type (Cylindrical, Prismatic, Coin, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.” According to the report, the global battery packaging market was valued at $24.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $61.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Dynamics:-Drivers:- Growing adoption of renewable energy storage solutions is creating lucrative opportunities for the battery packaging industry.- The use of solar batteries can significantly reduce carbon footprints and foster energy independence by lowering reliance on imported fossil fuels.- Countries like the UK and Portugal are actively promoting solar battery storage through capacity auctions, replacing conventional energy storage systems.Restraints:- Lithium-ion batteries are temperature-sensitive and have a shorter lifecycle, which can limit market growth.- High costs and relatively low efficiency of sustainable technologies pose additional challenges.Segment Highlights:-By Material Type: Metal to Dominate:The metal segment accounted for nearly half of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% through 2031. Rising crude steel production, particularly in countries like India, is boosting the availability of metal for battery packaging. Metals such as aluminum, nickel, and iron are widely used due to their excellent electrical conductivity and protective properties.By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Leads the Charge:The lithium-ion segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and industrial energy storage systems. Prismatic cells and metal-based packaging materials further amplify this trend.By Casing Type: Cylindrical Casing Dominates:The cylindrical casing segment made up nearly half of the market in 2021 and is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. These casings are popular due to their mechanical stability, ease of manufacturing, and ability to handle high internal pressures-making them ideal for use in power tools, medical devices, laptops, and EVs.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2021, accounting for nearly 58% of the global market. This growth is fueled by:- Stringent government policies promoting zero-emission vehicles in countries like China, India, and South Korea,- China's leadership in electric vehicle production and solar power generation, which increases demand for advanced battery packaging solutions.Key Market Players:- Deutsche Post AG- EPEC LLC- NEFAB Group- Wellplast AB- Schott AG- Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH- DS Smith Plc- Heitkamp & Thumann Group- Targray- Zarges GmbHThese companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansion, new product development, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and enhance product offerings.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

