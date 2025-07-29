NBO Empowers Businesses In Oman With Seamless Merchant Payment Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 28 July 2025, Muscat:

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) continues to support business owners through an integrated suite of merchant payment services designed to simplify payment acceptance, processing, and enhance customer convenience.

The Bank offers a full spectrum of merchant payment solutions, including Point of Sale (POS) terminals, an E-Commerce Payment Gateway and Merchant QR Codes. These services cater to a wide range of businesses, applicable to all registered and licensed entities such as home and microbusinesses, retail stores, corporate entities, small and medium-sized entities (SMEs) and government entities

Commenting on this, Dr Ali Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO, said,“As Oman's economy becomes increasingly digital, we believe it is essential to equip every business with the means to thrive. Our merchant payment solutions reflect this belief by helping businesses accept payments securely while staying competitive, connected and ready for what comes next.”

The POS terminals support local and international card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, UnionPay, Discover and Diners Club. The features include POS system integration with electronic cash registers, kiosks, and vending machines. In addition, it supports converting transactions to Easy Payment Plans, paying in local currency with Dynamic Currency Conversion, paying using rewards points and real-time data synchronisation as sales data from the POS is automatically reflected in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, ensuring accurate inventory levels, financial records and reporting.

The E-Commerce Payment Gateway supports 3D secure online payments and offers a secure and seamless checkout experience. The solution offers link payments, recurring payments, and batch payments options, as well as smart routing of transactions through a single application programming interface. E–commerce payment gateways are compatible with ERP systems, websites and mobile apps.

The Merchant QR code allows customers to scan, pay and complete transactions instantly. This solution is particularly well-suited for home and microbusinesses. No terminal is required, and merchants can simply use the Merchant Static QR provided by the bank to complete transactions, providing a contactless, easy-to-use alternative to traditional payment methods.