Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President El-Sisi Gives Directives To Offer Necessary Medical Attention To Captain Hassan Shehata


2025-07-29 03:15:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, July 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

In a humanitarian gesture, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has given directives that necessary healthcare and immediate medical attention to be offered to Captain Hassan Shehata, the former coach of the national team, following his recent health setback.

The President's directives stem from his keenness to provide full support to Captain Hassan Shehata, in appreciation of his historic achievements in Egyptian sports and the special place he holds in the hearts of the Egyptian people.

These directives are in line with the Egyptian state's approach to caring for its national symbols.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

