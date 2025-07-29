FIS Partners With Circle To Unlock Stablecoin Money Movement Functionality For Financial Institution Customers
FIS is helping financial institution customers to transact in USDC through a new partnership with Circle .
FIS infrastructure solutions, including the FIS Money Movement Hub, will integrate with Circle 's stablecoin functionality.
This partnership is part of FIS ' broader strategy to support clients on their digital asset and currency journey across the money lifecycle.
Working together through this novel partnership, FIS and Circle will enable U.S. financial institutions to offer their customers the option to make domestic and cross-border stablecoin payments in USDC. Issued through Circle 's regulated affiliates, USDC is a fully-reserved payment stablecoin that is redeemable 1:1 for US dollars.
FIS ' recently launched Money Movement Hub is the first FIS solution to integrate with Circle , making USDC payment functionality available to a wide range of institutions. The Money Movement Hub enables financial institutions to connect to multiple payment networks, encompassing a range of payment types, in one place. FIS will integrate its real-time payments and enhanced fraud detection solutions with Circle 's blockchain-native infrastructure, providing a scalable path for financial institution customers to adopt digital assets.About FIS
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .Crypto Investing Risk Warning
