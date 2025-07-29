US Skips UN Meet On Two-State Solution, Shares Concerns With India

The United States has expressed its displeasure to India over New Delhi's participation in the ongoing UN conference on the two-state solution in New York. The high-level event-co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia-aims to revive momentum for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict but has been dismissed by both the US and Israel as a“publicity stunt” that could derail fragile diplomatic efforts.

India is among over 120 countries and organisations attending the meet, which Washington had earlier urged its allies to boycott. According to reports, the US circulated a diplomatic cable last month advising foreign governments against taking part. In response to a query from The Times of India, a US embassy spokesperson confirmed,“We have shared our views on the conference with the Government of India.”

Washington doubles down on opposition

The US State Department was unequivocal in its criticism as the conference kicked off Monday. Labeling it“unproductive” and“ill-timed,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the event would“prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction.”

“This reflects a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only embolden Hamas, encourage its obstruction of a ceasefire, and greatly undercut our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza,” Bruce said.

She also pointed to French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France would recognise the Palestinian state, saying Hamas had“welcomed” the move.

India seeks constructive engagement

Despite US reservations, India has chosen to take part in the conference, focusing on what officials describe as“constructive and forward-leaning engagement.” The Indian delegation is expected to contribute further inputs on the two-state solution during the conference, which features eight working groups that have consulted with UN member states and civil society on possible concrete steps forward.

India had earlier voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution that proposed this summit, although the event was postponed from its original June 2025 schedule due to regional tensions.

Balancing diplomacy: Israel ties and the Palestinian cause

India's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict has long walked a delicate tightrope. While maintaining strong and growing ties with Israel, New Delhi has also reaffirmed its historic support for the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution.

In a recent statement at the UN Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, called for an immediate ceasefire and demanded the release of hostages held by Hamas.“India shares historic and strong ties with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We have always stood by them and our commitment towards the Palestinian cause is unwavering,” Harish said.

India reiterates support for two-state solution

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement made in Parliament last week, reiterated India's consistent stance on the issue.“India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel,” the statement said.