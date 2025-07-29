Karnataka: Hospital Staff Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Kalaburagi: Against a backdrop of deteriorating law and order in the district, marked by robberies, drug mafia activity, murders, assaults, and increasing cases of sexual assault against minors, another shocking incident has come to light.
Exploited Situation at Hospital
A deeply disturbing incident has unfolded at the ESI Hospital in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. A 17-year-old girl, who was at the hospital tending to her father following his surgery a week ago, fell victim to a sexual assault.
As the girl's mother is differently abled, she stayed at the hospital to care for her father. Exploiting this situation, Sampat Kivadekar, a cleaning staff member at the hospital, allegedly lured the girl to a restroom in the medical college and sexually assaulted her. The accused, Sampat, is reportedly from the same village as the victim.
Case Registered Under POCSO Act
A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Kalaburagi University Police Station. The police have arrested Sampat Kivadekar and remanded him to judicial custody. This incident has once again highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Kalaburagi.
