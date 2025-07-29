Nagaland State Lottery Results For July 29, 2025: Check Draw Timings, How To Claim
The Nagaland State Lottery results for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, will be announced live today for three draws – 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Stay tuned here for the latest updates and winning numbers of the popular Nagaland Lottery Sambad.
Daily Draw Schedule
The scheduled draws for today include:
- DEAR GODAVARI MORNING at 1 PM DEAR COMET EVENING at 6 PM DEAR GOOSE NIGHT at 8 PM
Prize Structure for July 29
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
- Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms. Navigating to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section. Selecting the relevant draw date and title. Clicking on“Today Result View”. Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents. Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment