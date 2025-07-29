Pahalgam Attack Avenged, Three Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that in the joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J & K Police neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Monday, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the killing of terrorists' killing under Operation Mahadev on social media, stating: "Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues."

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... NIA had already arrested those who gave them shelter. Those who fed them were detained. When the terrorists' dead bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in... twitter/TqNlZWXlIU

- ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Shah told the Lok Sabha that terrorist Suleiman Shah alias Hashim Musa and 2 others killed in the operation were linked to the attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.“We avenged Pahalgam victims yesterday when all three terrorists behind the dastardly terror attack were eliminated,” Amit Shah in Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor'. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2025

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said Suleiman was a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group and also had a role in the Gagangir attack. Apart from Suleiman, two more terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Jibran, who was allegedly involved in the Sonamarg tunnel attack last year, and Hamza Afghani, another top Lashkar terrorist.

The Minister added that the security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack. He added that NIA had already arrested those who gave them shelter. Those who fed them were detained. When the terrorists' dead bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in Pahalgam..."

"The FSL report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready... Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports... Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh yesterday, after that it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack...,” the Home Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the man behind the Pahalgam terror attack, Suleiman, had been killed by security forces in a joint operation.

Amit Shah said both Jibran and Afghani were 'A' category terrorists, meaning they were among the most wanted by security agencies.

Earlier on Monday, officials had confirmed that Suleiman was the main planner of the Pahalgam attack, and was killed during the well-planned strike by security forces.