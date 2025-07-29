Pawan Kalyan Revisits Karate Roots, Shares Viral Throwback With His Senior

Before becoming a hero, Pawan Kalyan trained in martial arts. He recently reunited with his senior, reminiscing about their training days and sharing memorable moments from their journey.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan was trained in martial arts before entering films. He learned Karate and other martial arts forms. He first showcased his skills in Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi and went on to incorporate martial arts into the action sequences of films like Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, and Jalsa, highlighting his unique style.

Pawan Kalyan trained at Shihan Hussaini Avl's Karate school in Chennai. His teacher recently passed away. The school is now run by Pawan's senior, Renshi Raja Avl. They met after many years, and Pawan received Karate tips again. He shared photos and a post reminiscing about their bond and those days.Pawan Kalyan shared, 'It was a joy and honor to meet Thiru Renshi Raja Avl from Tamil Nadu after 34 years. He was my senior in the early 1990s. He also trained under Shihan Hussaini Avl and had a black belt while I was still a green belt. I'm happy to know he now leads our Karate school, carrying forward Shihan's vision. Discussing our long association with Shihan Hussaini and our shared passion for martial arts brought back many old memories.'He shared photos with Renshi Raja, training in martial arts and revisiting old skills. He also shared pics of them practicing together. Pawan Kalyan looks impressive in his Karate dress. His post is going viral on social media.Pawan Kalyan reportedly practiced his martial arts for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and invited Renshi Raja for it. He also showcased his martial arts skills in 'OG'. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is currently in theaters.