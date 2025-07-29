US Millionaire CEO Reveals The Red Flag That Makes Her Reject Candidates Immediately
In a recent interview with Fortune , Valade opened up about the subtle but effective ways she evaluates candidates, and how one simple question often helps her spot red flags early in the hiring process.
“It helps me see whether someone has done their homework, whether they're genuinely interested in the role, or just going through the motions,” Valade explained.Also Read | Who is Shailesh Jejurikar, India-born executive named P&G CEO?
The 55-year-old CEO of the popular American restaurant chain said she pays close attention not just to what candidates say, but how they reflect on themselves. One of her favourite questions is:“What would they say makes you most effective at what you do?” Most applicants, she says, are prepared for that one.
But then she asks a follow-up:“What would make you more effective?”, in simpler terms, what are your weaknesses?Also Read | 'It's not AI': TCS CEO explains real reason behind 12,000 job cuts
“You'd be amazed how many people say, 'I've never thought about it,'” she noted.“Which basically means, you've never thought about your own limitations or how to improve.”
Valade's approach to leadership is rooted in her own journey, from starting out as a hostess at 16 to eventually running one of America's most well-known restaurant brands. She admitted to experiencing self-doubt herself, especially when she was offered a top executive role at Chili's.
“My first reaction was,'You've got the wrong person.' I wasn't sure I knew how to do it,” she recalled.Also Read | Jensen Huang reveals America's 'unique advantage'; Trump seems to like it
But instead of backing out, she leaned in, advice she now gives to others, especially women in leadership.“Push yourself. Challenge yourself on why you don't feel ready,” she said.
Valade's story is a reminder that confidence isn't about having all the answers; it's about being honest, prepared, and self-aware. And sometimes, asking the right question at the end of an interview can be just as powerful as answering one.
