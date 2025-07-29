'Have You Tried Increasing Revenue?': Intern's Bold First-Day Email To CEO Sparks Hilarious Reactions

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian-origin CEO in the US was in for a surprise when a newly hired college intern sent him an unusually direct message on his very first day at work. Roshan Patel, founder and CEO of fintech firm Arrow Payments, took to X to share the unexpected email that's now making waves across the internet.

The intern's message? Short, bold, and to the point:

“Hey had a quick idea for the company, sorry if this was already brought up but have you tried increasing revenue?”

Yes, that was the whole pitch. And yes, the internet had a field day.

Patel posted a screenshot of the email with the caption:“We hired a college intern. Today's his first day. Here's what he just sent me.”

See the post here:

The tweet has since clocked over 6.9 million views, with users divided between calling the intern a“business genius” and a“bold risk-taker.” Many, however, saw promise in the simplicity of his approach.

“Well, at least he understands the bottom line,” one user quipped.

Another joked:“Hey ChatGPT , I recently joined XYZ firm as an intern. Help me with one question that can impress the CEO.”

A third wrote,“The fact that revenues or costs even crossed his mind before working on whatever task he was assigned by management puts him at the 98th percentile of staff in terms of business IQ. Promote him immediately.”

But not everyone saw it as funny business.“Dumb question, but at least he had the courage to reach out to his boss and give ideas on how to help the company grow. Be appreciative and train him instead of calling him out,” said another user.

One summed it up best:“Did you hug him? Or fire him?”

Patel hasn't revealed how he responded to the intern, but judging by the viral reaction, that one-line email may just be the boldest first impression of the year.