'Have You Tried Increasing Revenue?': Intern's Bold First-Day Email To CEO Sparks Hilarious Reactions
The intern's message? Short, bold, and to the point:
“Hey had a quick idea for the company, sorry if this was already brought up but have you tried increasing revenue?”
Yes, that was the whole pitch. And yes, the internet had a field day.Also Read | Man dies of heart attack while playing badminton in Hyderabad - Viral video
Patel posted a screenshot of the email with the caption:“We hired a college intern. Today's his first day. Here's what he just sent me.”See the post here:
The tweet has since clocked over 6.9 million views, with users divided between calling the intern a“business genius” and a“bold risk-taker.” Many, however, saw promise in the simplicity of his approach.
“Well, at least he understands the bottom line,” one user quipped.
Another joked:“Hey ChatGPT , I recently joined XYZ firm as an intern. Help me with one question that can impress the CEO.”Also Read | Lionel Messi wife Antonela Roccuzzo attend Coldplay concert amid kiss cam fiasco; Chris Martin reacts
A third wrote,“The fact that revenues or costs even crossed his mind before working on whatever task he was assigned by management puts him at the 98th percentile of staff in terms of business IQ. Promote him immediately.”
But not everyone saw it as funny business.“Dumb question, but at least he had the courage to reach out to his boss and give ideas on how to help the company grow. Be appreciative and train him instead of calling him out,” said another user.
One summed it up best:“Did you hug him? Or fire him?”Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares 50-year-old Sholay ticket priced at just ' ₹20'
Patel hasn't revealed how he responded to the intern, but judging by the viral reaction, that one-line email may just be the boldest first impression of the year.
