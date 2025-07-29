Ureteroscope Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A major factor driving the growth of the global ureteroscope market is the increasing incidence of urolithiasis, largely attributed to inadequate hydration, excessive salt consumption, and sedentary habits. The National Kidney Foundation reports that more than 500,000 Americans visit emergency departments annually due to kidney stones, with global prevalence rates reaching up to 15% among adults. This trend has fueled the need for minimally invasive solutions like ureteroscopy.

Furthermore, continuous technological innovations, such as device miniaturization, enhanced deflection, and high-definition imaging, are improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. The market is also benefiting from the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets like India and China, where governments are making substantial investments in advanced urology technologies. Combined with growing public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of urological conditions, these factors are significantly accelerating the expansion of the ureteroscope market worldwide.

Market Dynamics The increasing prevalence of urological conditions among the aging population drives the global market

A major factor driving the global market is the growing elderly population. With age, the likelihood of developing urological conditions, such as kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and ureteral strictures, increases significantly, often necessitating endoscopic treatment.

The World Health Organization projects that the number of people aged 60 and above will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic trend is especially prominent in countries like Japan, Germany, and Italy, where over 20% of the population is already elderly.

As a result, these nations are experiencing a rise in urological procedures among older adults, leading healthcare facilities to adopt advanced flexible ureteroscopes that enable safer and less invasive interventions. With this shift, the need for ureteroscopes designed specifically for elderly patients with additional health conditions is expected to increase significantly.

Rising adoption of disposable ureteroscopes creates tremendous opportunities

The increasing preference for disposable ureteroscopes is unlocking substantial growth opportunities in the global market. These single-use devices present notable benefits compared to their reusable counterparts, such as minimizing the risk of cross-contamination, eliminating the need for sterilization, and reducing long-term maintenance expenses. With healthcare providers placing greater emphasis on patient safety and operational efficiency, the adoption of disposable instruments is gaining momentum.

A notable development occurred in April 2024, when Olympus secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its RenaFlex, the company's first single-use flexible ureteroscope. This lightweight, high-definition device offers a 120° field of view and 270° tip articulation, enhancing visualization during urological procedures. Although its commercial release is forthcoming, this regulatory milestone marks Olympus's entry into the expanding disposable urology device space.

These innovations underscore a wider shift within the medical industry toward flexible, hygienic, and cost-effective solutions, particularly suited for outpatient and ambulatory surgeries.

Regional Insights

North America holds a dominant share in the global ureteroscope market , driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative technologies, and a high prevalence of urolithiasis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 1 in 10 Americans will develop kidney stones during their lifetime, significantly boosting demand for ureteroscopic procedures. The U.S. is witnessing rising adoption of disposable digital ureteroscopes, such as Boston Scientific's LithoVue, due to improved infection control and reduced reprocessing costs.

Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and a growing shift toward outpatient urology services in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) further support market growth. Canada is also expanding urological services with investments in minimally invasive surgical tools across public healthcare systems. The region's robust focus on research and clinical trials for urology devices enhances innovation, attracting global players to invest in product development and regional expansion.

Key Highlights



The global ureteroscope market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global ureteroscope market is segmented into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes, and rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes contributed the largest market share.

By usage, the market is categorized into reusable ureteroscopes and single-use ureteroscopes.

By application, the market is divided into urolithiasis (kidney stones), urinary stricture, kidney cancer, and others. The urolithiasis (kidney stones) segment dominated the market.

By end-user, the market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the dominant share in this market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, PENTAX Medical, and others

Recent Developments

In April 2025, HugeMed officially launched its ultra-slim 6.3 Fr single-use flexible ureteroscope at the AUA 2025 conference in Las Vegas. Showcased at Booth #559, the device is designed for patients without stents, offering improved access, enhanced maneuverability, and better procedural efficiency, marking a significant advancement in minimally invasive urological technology.

Segmentation

By Product TypeFlexible UreteroscopesSemi-Rigid UreteroscopesRigid UreteroscopesBy UsageReusable UreteroscopesSingle-Use UreteroscopesBy ApplicationUrolithiasis (Kidney Stones)Urinary StrictureKidney CancerOthersBy End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)Specialty ClinicsDiagnostic CentersOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report