Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Size, Top Share To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A major growth driver of the global dental 3d printing devices market is the increasing integration of digital dentistry and in-office 3D printing technologies. Tools like CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners enable the creation of accurate digital impressions, which can be quickly transformed into tailored dental solutions. This digital transformation streamlines workflows by minimizing manual procedures, reducing turnaround times, and decreasing reliance on external dental laboratories.

In-office or chairside 3D printing empowers dental professionals to fabricate crowns, bridges, dentures, and aligners directly within the clinic, often in just one appointment, boosting both patient convenience and satisfaction. Additionally, 3D printing supports cost-efficient, low-waste production of intricate designs that traditional techniques struggle to replicate. As dental practices worldwide move toward greater efficiency and personalized treatment, 3D printing is becoming a vital part of modern dentistry, particularly in advanced markets where digital health technologies are widely adopted.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for dental implants and prosthetics drives the global market

The global demand for dental implants and prosthetics is on the rise, driven by the increasing incidence of oral health issues and age-related tooth loss. This trend is especially prominent in aging populations across developed countries, where the need for restorative solutions such as crowns, bridges, and complete dental prosthetics is growing rapidly.

A 2025 report published in The Lancet indicates that untreated dental caries affects about 27,500 people per 100,000 globally, translating to a prevalence rate of 27.5%. Additionally, the Journal of Periodontal Research (2024) reported that approximately 353 million individuals were fully edentulous in 2021, corresponding to an age-standardized rate of 4.11%.

These figures highlight a pressing demand for accessible and effective dental restoration methods, accelerating the adoption of 3D printing technologies that offer personalized, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

Integration with teledentistry creates tremendous opportunities

The combination of 3D printing and teledentistry is proving to be a transformative approach for improving access to dental care, specifically in remote and underserved areas. This integrated model allows dentists to conduct virtual consultations, evaluate patient requirements, and send digital scans and treatment plans to facilities equipped with 3D printers. These facilities can then produce personalized dental appliances like crowns, dentures, and surgical guides on-site, leading to faster service and better patient outcomes.

For example, in 2025, International Medical Relief implemented dental missions that effectively merged teledentistry with portable 3D printers. This allowed them to deliver immediate prosthetics, dentures, and surgical tools in low-resource environments. Their system, which focused on remote assessments, STL-file planning, and on-location 3D printing, enabled same-day dental treatments.

This approach not only streamlines processes and reduces costs but also significantly broadens access to high-quality dental care in areas lacking conventional dental infrastructure.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the dental 3d printing devices market owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D ecosystem, and early adoption of digital dentistry. The U.S. accounts for the largest share, driven by a greater prevalence of dental disorders and growing awareness of aesthetic dental procedures. According to the CDC, over 26% of adults in the U.S. aged 65+ have no remaining teeth, boosting demand for dentures and implants.

Companies like Formlabs and Carbon are innovating with new 3D dental resins and high-speed printers tailored for chairside applications. In 2023, SprintRay introduced its“Pro S Crown Kit” in North America, enabling same-day crown fabrication in clinics. Additionally, rising dental insurance coverage and the increasing number of dental labs adopting additive manufacturing are enhancing regional market growth, especially in Canada and metropolitan U.S. areas like California and New York.

Key Highlights



The global dental 3D printing devices market size was valued at USD 10.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 12.05 billion in 2025 to reach USD 47.41 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 18.68% during the forecast period (2025–2033). By product type, the global dental 3d printing devices marketis segmented into equipment, materials, and software.

By technology, the market is categorized into vat photopolymerization (SLA, DLP), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), PolyJet technology, digital light processing, and others.

By application, the market is divided into prosthodontics, orthodontics, implantology, restorative dentistry, maxillofacial surgery and surgical planning, and others. The orthodontics segment dominated the market.



By end user, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental clinics, hospitals, academic and research institutes, and others. The dental clinics segment held the largest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., DWS Systems, EnvisionTEC Inc., Formlabs Inc., Prodways Group, SprintRay Inc., SmarTech Analysis, SLM Solutions Group AG, Roland DG Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, HeyGears unveiled its OnePrint Dentures at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2025, using Multi‐Material Fusion DLP technology to seamlessly fuse high‐strength teeth and flexible denture base in one resin print. This print‐to‐product workflow eliminates manual bonding and polishing, significantly boosting efficiency and quality for high‐volume denture manufacturing.

Segmentation

By Product TypeEquipment3D Dental Printers3D Dental ScannersMaterialsMetals (Titanium, Cobalt-Chrome, etc.)Polymers & ResinsCeramicsSoftwareDental CAD/CAM SoftwareDesign and Printing Workflow Management SoftwareBy TechnologyVat Photopolymerization (SLA, DLP)Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)PolyJet TechnologyDigital Light ProcessingOthersBy ApplicationProsthodonticsOrthodonticsImplantologyRestorative DentistryMaxillofacial Surgery and Surgical PlanningOthersBy End UserDental LaboratoriesDental ClinicsHospitalsAcademic and Research InstitutesOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report