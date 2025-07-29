Haddock Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the key aspects driving the growth of the global haddock market is the increasing awareness of its health benefits. Haddock is a lean source of protein, packed with important nutrients like vitamin B12, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids, making it an attractive choice for health-conscious individuals looking to reduce red meat consumption. As concerns related to obesity, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being grow, more people are including haddock in their diets due to its nutritional profile and mild taste.

Moreover, the growing foodservice industry is further fueling market expansion. Haddock features prominently in a variety of popular dishes like fish and chips, seafood stews, and grilled preparations, making it a favored option in restaurants, cafeterias, and institutional meal plans. With increasing urbanization and a rise in consumers opting for dining out or convenient meal options, the demand for nutritious and adaptable fish like haddock is rising, particularly across regions like North America and Europe.

Market Dynamics Rising seafood consumption drives the global market

The increasing global preference for seafood is playing a major role in boosting the demand for haddock. As more consumers seek healthier sources of protein, seafood, especially lean varieties like haddock, is gaining traction due to its low fat content and rich nutritional benefits.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global production of aquatic animal protein reached 185 million tonnes (live weight equivalent) in 2022. Of this, approximately 164.6 million tonnes, around 89%, was intended for human consumption, resulting in an average per capita consumption of 20.7 kilograms. Impressively, global fish consumption has more than doubled since the 1960s, rising from about 9 kilograms per person to 20.7 kilograms by 2022.

With seafood becoming an increasingly vital part of global diets, the demand for adaptable fish species like haddock is expected to grow further.

Product diversification creates tremendous opportunities

Product diversification is opening up new avenues for growth in the global market as consumers show a rising preference for convenient, nutritious, and ethically sourced seafood. Companies are evolving beyond traditional fillet offerings to introduce ready-to-eat, pre-seasoned, and oven-ready haddock products that suit busy, modern lifestyles.

For example, in April 2023, New England Seafood International expanded its Fish Said Fred Oven-Ready line by launching a cheesy smoked haddock meal, available exclusively at Tesco. Priced at around £6 and certified by MSC and ASC, the product responds to growing consumer demand for convenient and sustainable seafood.

These innovative offerings enhance accessibility and affordability while increasing product attractiveness in retail spaces. By catering to emerging preferences, brands are tapping into new customer segments, boosting sales, and driving market expansion through distinct product differentiation and stronger shelf presence.

Regional Analysis

The European haddock market remains a key consumer and supplier region, especially driven by the U.K., Norway, and Iceland. The U.K. is one of the largest consumers, where haddock is a staple in the traditional fish and chips industry. According to Seafish UK, haddock accounted for 13% of all whitefish consumption in 2023. Norway and Iceland are major exporters, supplying sustainably sourced haddock through MSC-certified fisheries. In 2024, Norway reported a 7% increase in haddock exports to the EU, reflecting growing demand.

Furthermore, the popularity of smoked haddock products and premium ready-meal offerings in German and Scandinavian supermarkets is expanding market reach. Retailers such as Tesco and Waitrose are introducing responsibly sourced, skinless haddock portions with eco-labels, aligning with rising consumer interest in traceability and sustainability across Europe's seafood retail landscape.

Key Highlights



The global haddock market size was valued at USD 715.98 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 748.70 million in 2025 to reach USD 1070.45 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global haddock market is segmented into fresh haddock, frozen haddock, smoked haddock, canned haddock, dried & salted haddock, and value-added products (e.g., fish fingers, patties, fillets). The fresh haddock segment dominated the market.

By end-use, the market is categorized into household/retail consumers, food processing industry, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, cafés), and others.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty seafood stores, online retail, convenience stores, and others. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

High Liner Foods Inc.Lerøy Seafood GroupMarine Harvest ASAYoung's Seafood Ltd.Clearwater SeafoodsPacific Seafood GroupTrident Seafoods CorporationOcean Choice InternationalNordic Seafood A/SAustevoll Seafood ASA Recent Developments

In June 2025, Channel Fish Processing secured a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) contract, valued at approximately USD 358,200, to supply 900 cases of frozen haddock fillets for child nutrition and domestic food distribution programs, deliveries scheduled between July and October 2025.

Segmentation

By Product TypeFresh HaddockFrozen HaddockSmoked HaddockCanned HaddockDried & Salted HaddockValue-added Products (e.g., fish fingers, patties, fillets)By End-UseHousehold/Retail ConsumersFood Processing IndustryHoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés)OthersBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsSpecialty Seafood StoresOnline RetailConvenience StoresOthers