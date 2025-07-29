3 Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack Killed In 'Op Mahadev': Amit Shah
“In a joint“Operation Mahadev,” the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” HM Amit Shah said while speaking on“Operation Sindoor” in Lok Sabha.
As per officials, the encounter took place in the higher reaches of Dachigam-Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday morning, where security forces launched a coordinated operation following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of heavily armed Pakistani terrorists.
The operation, led by the Army along with CRPF and J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), resulted in a fierce gunfight that lasted several hours.
Arms and ammunition, including a US-made carbine, an AK-47 rifle, 17 rifle grenades, and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site.
