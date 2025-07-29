Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lok Sabha Holds Peaceful Question Hour After 6 Days Of Disruptions

2025-07-29 03:10:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed smooth functioning of the Question Hour for the first time since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 21.

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a debate on electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

While the debate on Operation Sindoor commenced in the House on Monday, the Opposition disrupted the first half of the day demanding an assurance from the government that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar will be held after that.

Tuesday was the first time in six days that the House could take up the Question Hour without disruptions.

Speaker Om Birla has been insisting that members should participate in the Question Hour as issues related to key ministries are taken up and the government is held accountable.

