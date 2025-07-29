Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Amarnath Yatra

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The 27th batch of 1490 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the twin base camps of 3, 880-meter-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements.

More than 3.86 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at 'ice lingum' of Lord Shiva at the cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the valley.

The 27th batch of pilgrims, which included 1,262 men, 186 women, 42 sadhus and sadhvis, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 61 vehicles for the twin base camps in Kashmir between 3:25 am and 3.57 am escorted by CRPF and police personnel, officials said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 327 pilgrims in 16 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district, followed by the second convoy of 1,163 pilgrims in 45 vehicles, who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district, they said.

With this, a total of 14,27,85 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Read Also Budha Amarnath Yatra Begins; LG Sinha Flags Off First Batch 26th Batch Of 1635 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Amarnath Yatra

Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed 'ice lingam'.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

2nd Batch of Budha Amarnath Yatra Departs from Jammu with 677 Pilgrims

The second batch of pilgrims for the Budha Amarnath Yatra 2025 departed from Jammu towards Poonch on Tuesday morning.

The batch, comprising 677 registered yatris including 482 men, 192 women, 2 children, and 1 Sadhu, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

The convoy consisted of 19 vehicles, including 14 buses and 5 light motor vehicles (LMVs). No unregistered yatris were part of this batch, officials said.

Security and logistical arrangements have been strengthened to ensure the safe and smooth passage of the yatra, officials added. (With PTI Inputs)