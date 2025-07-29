Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Floods Leave Over Thirty Dead in China's Beijing

2025-07-29 03:10:02
(MENAFN) Beijing has been devastated by relentless heavy rains, resulting in at least 30 confirmed fatalities and widespread destruction, officials reported Tuesday. The intense flooding has triggered massive evacuations and extensive damage to critical infrastructure across the capital.

The suburban Miyun District suffered the most, with 28 deaths reported there, while two others lost their lives in the nearby Yanqing District, according to local authorities quoted by state-run media.

Starting several days ago, the torrential rain caused severe damage to 31 roads and led to power outages affecting 136 villages. The flooding also disrupted key communication networks by damaging multiple base stations, crippling essential public services.

Beijing experienced an average rainfall of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches), but Miyun faced an unprecedented deluge, receiving a staggering 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), marking the region’s heaviest downpour.

To date, authorities have evacuated 80,332 residents, with the highest numbers coming from Miyun, Huairou, and Fangshan districts.

Emergency teams have initiated flood control and disaster relief operations, deploying drones to deliver crucial supplies to areas cut off by the flooding. In Huairou District’s Liulimiao Town, rescue crews airlifted more than 3,000 essential items, including bottled water, bread, and sausages.

The National Development and Reform Commission announced on Tuesday the allocation of 200 million yuan ($27.9 million) to bolster ongoing relief efforts in Beijing.

