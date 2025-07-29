Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Torrential Rains’ Death Toll Rises in China

2025-07-29 03:09:04
(MENAFN) At least 30 individuals have lost their lives in Beijing following relentless rainfall that inundated the Chinese capital, leading to severe flooding, destruction of infrastructure, and the evacuation of tens of thousands, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Out of the total casualties, 28 deaths occurred in Miyun District—a suburban area that bore the most severe impact—while two fatalities were registered in Yanqing District, according to a news agency which cited information from regional authorities.

The persistent downpours, which started several days ago, have caused damage to 31 roads and led to blackouts in 136 villages.

Numerous telecommunications base stations have also been affected, disrupting vital services and communications across several areas.

The city of Beijing saw an average rainfall of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches), but Miyun District experienced a staggering 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), the highest recorded amount in the area, highlighting the intensity of the storm's impact.

To date, a total of 80,332 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, with the districts of Miyun, Huairou, and Fangshan reporting the largest numbers of displaced residents.

Emergency response operations have been launched by the authorities, with flood control measures and relief missions underway.

Drones are currently being used to transport essential supplies to remote locations cut off by the flooding.

In Liulimiao Town, located in Huairou District, rescue personnel dropped over 3,000 relief packages containing drinking water, bread, and sausages to stranded populations.

On Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission announced the allocation of 200 million yuan ($27.9 million) to bolster disaster response and recovery efforts in Beijing.

