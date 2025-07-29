403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Torrential Rains’ Death Toll Rises in China
(MENAFN) At least 30 individuals have lost their lives in Beijing following relentless rainfall that inundated the Chinese capital, leading to severe flooding, destruction of infrastructure, and the evacuation of tens of thousands, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Out of the total casualties, 28 deaths occurred in Miyun District—a suburban area that bore the most severe impact—while two fatalities were registered in Yanqing District, according to a news agency which cited information from regional authorities.
The persistent downpours, which started several days ago, have caused damage to 31 roads and led to blackouts in 136 villages.
Numerous telecommunications base stations have also been affected, disrupting vital services and communications across several areas.
The city of Beijing saw an average rainfall of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches), but Miyun District experienced a staggering 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), the highest recorded amount in the area, highlighting the intensity of the storm's impact.
To date, a total of 80,332 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, with the districts of Miyun, Huairou, and Fangshan reporting the largest numbers of displaced residents.
Emergency response operations have been launched by the authorities, with flood control measures and relief missions underway.
Drones are currently being used to transport essential supplies to remote locations cut off by the flooding.
In Liulimiao Town, located in Huairou District, rescue personnel dropped over 3,000 relief packages containing drinking water, bread, and sausages to stranded populations.
On Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission announced the allocation of 200 million yuan ($27.9 million) to bolster disaster response and recovery efforts in Beijing.
Out of the total casualties, 28 deaths occurred in Miyun District—a suburban area that bore the most severe impact—while two fatalities were registered in Yanqing District, according to a news agency which cited information from regional authorities.
The persistent downpours, which started several days ago, have caused damage to 31 roads and led to blackouts in 136 villages.
Numerous telecommunications base stations have also been affected, disrupting vital services and communications across several areas.
The city of Beijing saw an average rainfall of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches), but Miyun District experienced a staggering 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), the highest recorded amount in the area, highlighting the intensity of the storm's impact.
To date, a total of 80,332 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, with the districts of Miyun, Huairou, and Fangshan reporting the largest numbers of displaced residents.
Emergency response operations have been launched by the authorities, with flood control measures and relief missions underway.
Drones are currently being used to transport essential supplies to remote locations cut off by the flooding.
In Liulimiao Town, located in Huairou District, rescue personnel dropped over 3,000 relief packages containing drinking water, bread, and sausages to stranded populations.
On Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission announced the allocation of 200 million yuan ($27.9 million) to bolster disaster response and recovery efforts in Beijing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment