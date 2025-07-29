Starcore Reports Year End 2025 Results
|Revenues
|$
|9,368
|
|$
|9,335
|
|$
|32,159
|
|$
|28,327
|
|Cost of Sales
|
|(6,914)
|
|
|(7,173)
|
|
|(25,827)
|
|
|(25,922)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from mining operations
|
|2,454
|
|
|2,162
|
|
|6,332
|
|
|2,405
|
|Administrative Expenses
|
|(2,707)
|
|
|(1,295)
|
|
|(7,505)
|
|
|(4,100)
|
|Gain (loss) on investment
|
|97
|
|
|19
|
|
|97
|
|
|(310)
|
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
|(40)
|
|
|-
|
|
|(40)
|
|
|37
|
|Income tax (expense)/ recovery
|
|1,808
|
|
|3,637
|
|
|1,331
|
|
|3,601
|
|Total income / (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(i) Total income/ (loss)
|$
|1,612
|
|$
|4,523
|
|$
|215
|
|$
|1,633
|
|(ii) Income/(loss) per share - basic & diluted
|$
|0.02
|
|$
|0.06
|
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|0.03
|
|Total assets
|$
|55,998
|
|$
|51,973
|
|$
|55,998
|
|$
|51,973
|
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|8,041
|
|$
|7,186
|
|$
|8,041
|
|$
|7,186
|
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|
|For the year ended April 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Net income
|$
|215
|
|$
|1,633
|
|Depreciation and depletion
|
|3,453
|
|
|2,828
|
|Rehabilitation and closure cost accretion
|
|331
|
|
|235
|
|Interest expense
|
|6
|
|
|2
|
|Accretion on share buyback
|
|27
|
|
|-
|
|Lease accretion
|
|52
|
|
|56
|
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|
|(1,331)
|(3,601)
|
|Depreciation and depletion
|$
|2,753
|
|$
|1,153
|
|EBITDA MARGIN (2)
|
|8.6%
|4.1%
|
(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.
(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.
Production Highlights for the year and quarter ended April 30, 2025:
- Equivalent gold production of 8,916 ounces for the year and 2,342 ounces for the 4th quarter; Mine operating cash cost of US$1,936/EqOz for the year and US$1,888/EqOz for the 4th quarter; All-in sustaining costs of US$2,662/EqOz for the year.
The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2025 and April 30, 2024:
|(Unaudited)
|Unit of measure
| Actual results
3 months
ended
30-Apr-25
| Actual results
3 months
ended
30-Apr-24
| Actual results
12 months
ended
30-Apr-25
| Actual results
12 months
ended
30-Apr-24
|Mine production of Gold in Dore
|thousand ounces
|2.2
|3.0
|8.3
|9.4
|Mine production of Silver in Dore
|thousand ounces
|15.2
|19.7
|49.3
|58.0
|Total mine production - equivalent ounces
|thousand ounces
|2.3
|3.2
|8.9
|10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Silver to Gold equivalency ratio
|
|93.0
|87.1
|82.6
|84.9
|Mine Gold grade
|grams/tonne
|1.57
|1.91
|1.58
|1.50
|Mine Silver grade
|grams/tonne
|15.77
|19.59
|14.27
|15.82
|Mine Gold recovery
|percent
|81.7%
|88.6%
|83.1%
|87.0%
|Mine Silver recovery
|percent
|56.7%
|56.9%
|53.0%
|50.9%
|Milled
|thousands of tonnes
|53.4
|55.9
|197.9
|224.3
|Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled
|US dollars/tonne
|83
|82
|87
|76
|Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce
|US dollars/ounces
|1,888
|1,411
|1,936
|1,686
Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.
About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: .
ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.
Signed "Gary Arca"
Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
