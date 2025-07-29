Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Urgent: Thai Army Confirms Ceasefire Across All Thai-Cambodia Border Areas

2025-07-29 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Jul 29 (NNN-TNA) – The Thai Army confirmed, via social media, in the early hours of today that, a ceasefire has been implemented in all areas along the Thai-Cambodia border.– NNN-TNA

