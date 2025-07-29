403
Democratic party public approval drops to its lowest point in thirty years
(MENAFN) Recent findings reveal that public approval for the Democratic Party in the United States has dropped to its lowest point in over thirty years, as stated by reports. The data also indicates that, on key policy matters, voters are increasingly aligning themselves with the Republican Party.
The survey, carried out between July 16 and 20 and involving 1,500 registered voters, shows that only 33% held a positive view of the Democratic Party, while 63% expressed disapproval. This represents the party’s lowest favorability since the early 1990s, based on available polling data. While the Republican Party also garnered more negative than positive views—with 43% favorable and 54% unfavorable—the margin was significantly smaller.
On eight of ten major policy categories, voters expressed more confidence in Republicans than in Democrats in Congress. The only areas where Democrats were still favored were healthcare and vaccine-related matters.
Interestingly, this preference shift persists even though many respondents voiced dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s performance in several critical areas. His handling of issues such as inflation, economic management, tariffs, and foreign relations received mostly negative feedback. Yet, despite that, Republican candidates were still more trusted than Democrats across these topics. For instance, Trump had an 11-point net disapproval rating on inflation, but Republicans still led Democrats by 10 points on that issue.
The numbers underscore a significant transformation in voter identification. Back in 2017, Democrats had a six-point lead over Republicans in terms of party affiliation. Now, Republicans are ahead by one point and have maintained that edge for more than a year.
Following his election win in 2024, Trump declared that the American public had turned against the “radical left.” He has frequently blamed former President Joe Biden and other leading Democrats for driving voters away by focusing on “open border policies,” transgender issues, and critical race theory instead of addressing pressing concerns like national security and the economy.
These polling results emerge just as the Republican Party readies itself for the upcoming midterm elections, in which it must defend a slim 219–212 advantage in the House of Representatives.
