Chamber Music Evening Held Within 14Th Gabala Int'l Music Festival


2025-07-29 03:07:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival, held at the initiative and organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Culture Ministry Baku Music Academy, and "Gilan," music lovers attended another concert program on July 28 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center, Azernews reports.

During the chamber music evening, performers included Vurghun Vekilov (piano), Umida Abasova (violin), Nargiz Aliyeva (flute), Zarif Karimova (piano), Boris Pashkin (accordion), Eldar Isababayev (double bass), Yusif Alizadeh (percussion), Zarrin Aliyeva (violin), Nargiz Kangarli (piano), and Aytaj Shikhalizadeh (mezzo-soprano), who presented an engaging concert program.

The concert featured performances of Tofig Guliyev's "Arzular" (Dreams), Fikrat Amirov's "Gecə keçdi" (The Night Has Passed), V. Saparov's "Alla Tango", F. Chopin's "Grande Valse Brillante" and "Nocturne No. 20", F. Liszt's "Spanish Rhapsody", R. Galliano's "Tango for Claude", and works by other composers.

In accordance with the festival program, at 21:00 a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli was presented to the audience.

