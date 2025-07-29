Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Baku, Tehran Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthening Bilateral Ties

2025-07-29 03:07:40
Qabil Ashirov

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov met with Iran's Ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Damirchilou, to discuss the current state of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The two officials reviewed recent dynamics in Azerbaijan–Iran ties, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation.

During the meeting, Ambassador Damirchilou highlighted that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing on the basis of friendship and brotherhood. Both sides underscored the need to maintain cooperation rooted in mutual interests and to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

