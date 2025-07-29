AFU Repels 57 Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector Amid 172 Frontline Clashes In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29.

The Russian army carried out 90 airstrikes and dropped 149 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 5,922 shellings, including 61 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,859 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

Russian troops carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Ternove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kostiantynivka, Ivanopilia, Markove, Svitle in the Donetsk region, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Lviv in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, two command posts, an ammunition depot, and two artillery systems.

Ten combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 308 shelling attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Russian army stormed the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Krasnyi Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Novoyegorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolina, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Dronivka and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four Russian attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked once in the direction of Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces near Kamianske once.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaypole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to July 29, 2025, reached about 1,051,300 people , of which 1,050 invaders were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

