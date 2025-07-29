Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Banks Convene To Shape Strategic Roadmap Ahead (PHOTO)

2025-07-29 03:07:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ Strategic priorities of Azerbaijani banks for the coming period were discussed during a meeting held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with the heads of banks that are part of the broad composition of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the performance indicators and development trends of the banking sector in the first half of the current year were widely discussed.

The bank heads also exchanged views on other important issues on the sector's agenda.









