Uzbekistan, And Portugues Alpac Capital Explore New Financial Sector Partnerships
During the talks, special attention was given to the joint financing of investment projects in Uzbekistan with the involvement of Alpac Capital.
Founded in 2013, Alpac Capital is an international investment group headquartered in Portugal. The firm attracts global capital for investments across Europe and manages a diversified portfolio of assets. Known for its proactive investment approach, Alpac Capital typically invests through equity participation and plays an active role in the strategic development of its portfolio companies.
