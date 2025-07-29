Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, And Portugues Alpac Capital Explore New Financial Sector Partnerships


2025-07-29 03:07:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 29. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, held a meeting with Pedro Vargas, CEO of the Portuguese investment firm Alpac Capital and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

During the talks, special attention was given to the joint financing of investment projects in Uzbekistan with the involvement of Alpac Capital.

Founded in 2013, Alpac Capital is an international investment group headquartered in Portugal. The firm attracts global capital for investments across Europe and manages a diversified portfolio of assets. Known for its proactive investment approach, Alpac Capital typically invests through equity participation and plays an active role in the strategic development of its portfolio companies.

