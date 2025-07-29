Azerbaijan's ASCO Carries Out Strategic Dredging At Baku Shipyard Harbour
ASCO's dredging vessel "Muhandis Balarza Mammadov", dredging vessels "Bakinskaya-3" and "Bakinskaya-5", as well as the tugboat "Absheronskaya-5" were involved in the work.
As part of the project, drilling work was carried out to a depth of one meter in an area of 80,000 square meters, a total of 79,000 cubic meters of rock were extracted and a depth of up to nine meters was achieved on the seabed.
As a result of the project, which lasted about three months, favorable hydrotechnical conditions for ship traffic were formed in the area. This will create conditions for safe and unhindered docking of large-sized ships at the bridges in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment