Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's ASCO Carries Out Strategic Dredging At Baku Shipyard Harbour

Azerbaijan's ASCO Carries Out Strategic Dredging At Baku Shipyard Harbour


2025-07-29 03:06:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ Vessels owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the AZCON Holding companies, have successfully completed dredging work in the water area and entrance channel of the plant upon the order of the Baku Shipyard, Trend reports via ASCO.

ASCO's dredging vessel "Muhandis Balarza Mammadov", dredging vessels "Bakinskaya-3" and "Bakinskaya-5", as well as the tugboat "Absheronskaya-5" were involved in the work.

As part of the project, drilling work was carried out to a depth of one meter in an area of ​​80,000 square meters, a total of 79,000 cubic meters of rock were extracted and a depth of up to nine meters was achieved on the seabed.

As a result of the project, which lasted about three months, favorable hydrotechnical conditions for ship traffic were formed in the area. This will create conditions for safe and unhindered docking of large-sized ships at the bridges in the future.

MENAFN29072025000187011040ID1109854976

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search