Baker Law Group Now Offering Criminal Defense Services In Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO - Baker Law Group, PLLC has announced the official launch of its criminal defense services in Colorado Springs. With a reputation for responsive legal support and effective defense strategies, the firm is now available to help clients in southern Colorado defend against serious criminal accusations-from assault to white collar crimes.
“Too often, people wait too long to get legal help after an arrest or accusation,” said Jereme Baker, Founding Attorney.“Our team in Colorado Springs is here to step in early, take control of the case, and fight for the best possible result.”
The firm now provides legal defense in Colorado Springs for:
-Domestic violence defense
-DUI and DWAI defense
-Sexual assault defense
-RICO and federal conspiracy charges
-White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)
-Theft and property crime defense
-Assault and aggravated assault defense
-Defense against protective and restraining orders
-Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges
-Pre-charge representation and investigations
-Probation violation defense
-Expungements and record sealing
Baker Law Group offers direct, honest guidance and aggressive legal protection for people facing the life-changing consequences of criminal prosecution.
Call (719) 600-5450 or visit to schedule a private consultation with a Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney.
