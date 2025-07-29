Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Pursues Stable Relations with S. Korea, Rejects Decoupling

2025-07-29 03:05:56
(MENAFN) China signaled its intention to stabilize relations with South Korea, according to a report by local media on Monday.

During his inaugural phone conversation with South Korea’s new Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on both countries to maintain “good neighborliness.”

Wang highlighted the goal for China and South Korea to become “genuine strategic cooperative partners,” aiming to strengthen their bilateral relationship. He underscored the need for policy consistency, pointing out China’s steady and reliable stance toward South Korea.

Both nations, Wang noted, stand as advocates of multilateralism and free trade, rejecting “decoupling” efforts and disruptions that threaten global supply chains, striving instead to preserve stability.

In response, Cho affirmed South Korea’s dedication to enhancing ties with China and advancing high-level dialogue to deepen strategic collaboration.

He stressed the critical role of economic and trade cooperation and the active pursuit of free trade negotiations, adding that South Korea also seeks closer alignment with China to support regional peace and security.

The two top diplomats also concurred on working jointly to make the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit a “new turning point” in their relationship, reported media.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry reiterated their commitment to nurturing the strategic partnership in a “steady and mature” fashion.

They also agreed on cooperating closely to ensure the APEC summit, scheduled in South Korea from October 31 to November 1, delivers concrete outcomes benefiting both nations.

