Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump denies pursuing meeting with Xi

2025-07-29 03:05:46
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump clarified on Monday that he is not pursuing a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite recent speculation. He stated that while a trip to China is possible, it would only happen if he accepts an existing invitation from Xi.

"The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a 'Summit' with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything! I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Meanwhile, a new round of trade negotiations between the United States and China is underway. Talks are being led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and are set to continue through Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden.

