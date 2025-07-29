403
The Posh Boutique Salon Opens In Malviya Nagar, Delhi, Introducing Delhi's First-Ever Chakra Healing Facial & Wellness Rituals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 2025: The Posh Boutique Salon, a premium beauty and wellness destination, has officially opened its doors in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. Founded by entrepreneur and wellness enthusiast Deepali Rawtani, the salon blends modern aesthetics with mindful beauty practices - offering a luxurious, one-of-a-kind experience in hair, nails, skincare, and bodycare.
In a first for Delhi's beauty market, Deepali Rawtani is proud to introduce the Chakra Healing Facial and Chakra Healing Wellness Rituals at The Posh Boutique Salon. These signature offerings integrate ancient healing techniques with modern skincare to align inner balance and outer glow - setting a new benchmark in holistic beauty care.
"At Posh, our vision goes beyond vanity. We want to create an inner shift in how people experience beauty - by bringing harmony to both skin and soul," says Deepali Rawtani, founder and the force behind this premium beauty sanctuary.
The salon uses renowned product lines including Nail Spa by Gurpreet for nail services, Mintree and Vedic Valley for skin and body care, and professional-grade haircare with L'Oréal and Nashi products. Backed by a team of highly skilled beauty experts, The Posh Boutique Salon ensures every visit is relaxing, personalized, and results-driven.
Location: Park View Apartments, Prop No. A, Block E-7, Gate No. 3, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.
