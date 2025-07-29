403
U.S. Senator Urges Netanyahu to Allow Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Dick Durbin urged Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to permit the entry of humanitarian relief into the Gaza Strip, citing the intensifying crisis within the besieged region, according to remarks delivered on the Senate floor.
Durbin stated, "Quite simply, the humanitarian conditions in Gaza are appalling, unconscionable and cruel," describing the current situation as intolerable.
He noted that over 100 charitable and humanitarian groups, including Mercy Corps, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, and Oxfam, had echoed similar concerns last week, highlighting the dire risk of widespread famine engulfing Gaza.
He criticized Netanyahu’s continued obstruction of aid, saying, "Following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s nearly three-month blockade of humanitarian assistance, three-quarters of the population in Gaza is facing emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger. The tiniest of babies cannot even access formula and risk heartbreaking death."
While Durbin strongly condemned the Palestinian organization Hamas and its October 7, 2023, assault on Israel, he also urged Netanyahu to adopt a more tempered strategy and to facilitate humanitarian relief for the malnourished civilian population.
"Yes, Hamas started this conflict in a heinous attack on Israel…But I have repeatedly appealed to Israel…be careful of decisions made in the fog of rage, pain and loss and recognize there is no solely military solution to defeating a terrorist group,” Durbin emphasized.
He concluded with a sharp critique of the current trajectory, warning, "Let me be clear.
Continuing this war with no discernable end is not in Israel’s national security interest, and a lack of a viable plan and the humanitarian fiasco have been glaring mistakes, getting worse by the day."
