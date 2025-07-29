Awqaf Ministry Fosters Environmental Sustainability Among Summer Interns Through Awareness Lecture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its 2025 summer internship program, the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through 66the Training and Administrative Development Section, organized a special awareness lecture titled“Qatar's Environment: From Land to Sea”.

The lecture was held in collaboration with the“Each Spring a Flower” program, under the patronage of the General Directorate of Endowments through the Family and Childhood Endowment Fund.

This initiative aimed to raise environmental awareness among the 77 Qatari secondary and university students participating in the summer program. The internship seeks to empower and train young national talents by exposing them to practical skills and the Ministry's vision, mission, and services.

Interns were distributed across four key departments: Information Systems, Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Zakat Affairs, and the General Directorate of Endowments. Each student is supervised directly by department officials to provide hands-on experience and a realistic view of public sector work.

The awareness lecture was delivered by Mohammed Hashem Al-Sharif, Executive Director of the“Each Spring a Flower” Camp. His presentation addressed several pressing environmental topics, including the depletion of water resources, fossil fuel decline, urban expansion, climate change, and pollution.

In discussing water resource depletion, Al-Sharif emphasized future challenges, particularly for Qatar, citing Islamic principles that encourage resource conservation.

He referenced verses from the Holy Qur'an and prophetic sayings warning against wastefulness. He noted Qatar's national strategy includes the construction of large-scale rainwater harvesting reservoirs and wastewater treatment for reuse, to protect the country's limited freshwater reserves.

In the second part, Al-Sharif explored the issue of fossil fuel exhaustion, highlighting the shift towards alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. He pointed out that Qatar's long-term energy strategy includes gradually reducing dependency on oil and gas by investing in these renewable options.

Urban growth formed the focus of the third section of the lecture. He discussed the population boom and rapid urban development in the past decade, and the challenges posed by increased demand for natural resources and waste generation. Al-Sharif shared examples of how the country is tackling this issue through sustainable waste management practices.