Civil Defense Urges Electrical Safety Measures For Preventing Fires

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a proactive effort to safeguard lives and property, Qatar's Civil Defense has launched a public awareness campaign focused on preventing household fires by promoting electrical safety.

As part of the campaign, residents are being reminded of the importance of ensuring that all electrical connections and appliances in their homes meet approved safety standards.

The initiative emphasizes the need to use original, certified wires and sockets that comply with safety specifications.

Using counterfeit or substandard electrical components significantly increases the risk of overheating and fire.

To minimize the potential for fire hazards, the Civil Defense recommends several key practices.

Residents should avoid using counterfeit or low-quality power strips, as these are more prone to malfunctions.

It is important to ensure that all plugs, sockets, and wiring are in good working condition and immediately replace any damaged or frayed cables.

For any complex or high-voltage electrical work, residents should always seek the assistance of a qualified electrician.

The campaign, held under the slogan #Safe_Summer, aligns with the broader efforts of the Ministry of Interior to promote home safety during the hotter months, when electrical loads often increase due to the continuous use of air conditioners and appliances.

Civil Defense authorities urge all households to take these precautions seriously.

Electrical safety is not only about avoiding damage to property but also about protecting lives.

Fires caused by faulty wiring or improper use of devices can spread rapidly, causing severe injuries and even fatalities.

By adopting a culture of safety, staying vigilant, and performing regular inspections of their home electrical systems, families can ensure a secure and worry-free summer.