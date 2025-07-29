Bestwork Industries For The Blind Inc. And All Access With Andy Garcia Champion New Perspectives On Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers can prepare to have their perceptions broadened in an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia". This engaging program partnered with Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc. to illuminate a common journey shared by many, focusing on how organizations are opening the world of opportunity and making a profound difference for individuals with low vision.

Public Television audiences are invited to discover the remarkable work of Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc. through the insightful lens of "All Access with Andy Garcia". This segment, set to film later this year in Cherry Hill, NJ, will reveal how Bestwork shatters preconceived notions by demonstrating that there's truly "no such thing as a blind job." The program will explore how comprehensive training, innovative tools, and a commitment to accessibility enable individuals who are blind or visually impaired to live independent, active, and fulfilled lives, proving that with the right support, capabilities are boundless.

"For more than 40 years, Bestwork has served the blind and visually impaired community, providing them financial independence, pride in serving and supporting others, and a clear sense of purpose. We are proud to share our mission with audiences and showcase the fortitude, resilience, capabilities, and confidence of people who are blind or visually impaired." - Jon Katz, President & CEO, Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc.

The narrative will go beyond showcasing employment, delving into Bestwork's robust community outreach and advocacy efforts that connect key players and foster a supportive environment. The segment will highlight how modern solutions like automation, far from eliminating roles, have actually created new opportunities and enhanced productivity, exemplified by an automated folding machine operated entirely by visually impaired employees. This machine triples the output of traditional hand folding, showcasing not only efficiency but also the remarkable skill development fostered at Bestwork. Furthermore, the program will shed light on Bestwork's proactive approach to accessible technology, which includes integrating accessible software and hardware to create new employment opportunities in diverse business services. Their expansion also includes crucial transportation solutions, such as the purchase of a bus to ensure Philadelphia employees can easily access work, significantly easing their daily commute.

This comprehensive view will inspire audiences to rethink what's possible and appreciate the immense talent and determination within the low vision community, emphasizing that with training and adaptive tools, these individuals possess the same inherent capabilities as those with full sight. The segment will also subtly address how Bestwork's model, focused on competitive integrated employment, ensures that visually impaired employees perform the same jobs alongside their sighted counterparts, earning competitive wages and having equal opportunities for upward mobility. This progressive approach, coupled with their diversification of business lines and footprint expansion, provides living wage employment and continues to break down barriers, offering a compelling look at a future where ability, not vision, defines potential.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at:

About Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.: Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Cherry Hill, NJ, committed to empowering people who are blind or visually impaired by creating employment opportunities and providing comprehensive training. Founded on the principle that individuals with low vision are fully capable, Bestwork fosters independence and productivity through innovative programs and a supportive environment. Learn more at: bestworkindustries

SOURCE All Access

