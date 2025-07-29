ABL Diagnostics To Become Exclusive Distributor Of VELADX In EMEA For Molecular Diagnostics
> First portfolio: ABL's core solutions <
ABL has built its expertise over more than 25 years by developing and commercializing advanced solutions for genotyping, molecular detection, and bioinformatics analysis of infectious diseases.
Its DeepChek® and MicrobioChek software platforms, combined with a wide range of PCR and NGS kits, are already used by leading reference centers worldwide.
> Second portfolio: VELA's automation and CE-IVD product lines <
Through this strategic agreement, ABL will now offer VELA's full range of automated platforms, CE-IVD PCR/NGS kits, and instruments. This complementary portfolio expands ABL's reach to high-throughput laboratories seeking automation, standardization, and traceability.
> Third portfolio: Technological synergy <
This partnership also opens the door to strong technological synergies. ABL's kits and software solutions are being adapted for use on VELA's automated platforms, enabling laboratories to combine ABL's scientific depth and flexibility with the automation power of VELA systems. This integration will help enhance customer satisfaction, simplify workflows, and accelerate time to results.
“This alliance is built on a shared ambition: to offer laboratories a global, integrated solution that is future-ready.
By combining VELA's technology with ABL's expertise, we are building a uniquely valuable platform for the EMEA region,”
said Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL Diagnostics.
“We are excited to partner with ABL Diagnostics, whose scientific credibility, customer proximity and software innovation make them an ideal ally for VELA in EMEA.
Together, we are bringing a highly differentiated offering to laboratories - one that combines quality, flexibility and automation,”
said Sam Dajani, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Vela Operations Singapore Pte. Ltd.
The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
***
ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS
ABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:
.UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection
.DeepChek® – DNA sequencing for genotyping
Expanding Portfolio for Microbiology
.HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including Whole Genome Kit.
.SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis
.Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.
.Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.
Syndromic & Digital Solutions
.Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).
.Nadis® – EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.
ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).
ABOUT VELADX
Vision
To be the leading global provider of integrated IVD test workflows that address the individual testing needs of our customers.
.Striving to be at the forefront of molecular diagnostics
Clinical relevance, laboratory efficiency and cost effectiveness
.Providing IVD solutions to our customers worldwide
A globally supported test portfolio designed and manufactured in accordance with local IVD requirements and regulations
.Leveraging true innovations with diagnostic workflows for both PCR and NGS
Answering the needs of clinicians today and in the future
.Serving our customers with the power of standardized versatility
Broad test solutions adaptable and scalable to individual workflow and volume requirements
Mission
To empower the laboratory to deliver the most relevant research and diagnostic results.
.Customers
We strive to enable each individual customer to provide research results and clinically relevant answers with a high degree of quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness
.Clinicians
We commit to providing solutions that address current and future needs for fast and actionable healthcare information
.Patients
We provide diagnostic solutions that help to improve overall quality of life
.Products
We deliver complete life sciences and IVD solutions based on a broad portfolio of automated PCR and NGS assays, IT connectivity and LIS interface. Our comprehensive solutions provide the high degree of adaptability and workflow versatility laboratories need.
CONTACTS
ABL Diagnostics SA
72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY - FRANCE
Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50
Email : ...
Vela Operations Singapore Pte. Ltd
50 Science Park Road #02-03 The Kendall, Singapore 117406 -SINGAPORE
Tel: : +65 6672 6061
Email : ...
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics ( ) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
