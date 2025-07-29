403
Foton Auman EST M delivers reliable performance for intercity freight
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) A powerful and well-engineered solution, the Foton Auman EST M is the perfect choice for commercial use and businesses that rely on dependable transport. Designed specifically for intercity freight operations, this medium-duty truck combines strength, efficiency, and driver comfort in one reliable package. With its perfect weight and capacity, it is ideally suited for companies prioritising long-term performance and durability.
At the heart of the Auman EST M is the Cummins ISD270 50 engine. This 6.7-litre, six-cylinder diesel unit produces 245 hp and delivers peak torque of 970 Nm. Featuring water cooling, turbocharging, intercooling, and direct injection, the engine ensures consistent performance under a wide range of operating conditions. Whether navigating congested highways or tackling steep gradients, it is engineered to deliver both power and fuel efficiency.
The truck is matched with a FAST 8-speed manual transmission that offers smooth gear changes across various terrains. Its gear ratios provide the flexibility needed for both low-speed torque and high-speed cruising. A robust 430 mm single-disc dry clutch transfers power efficiently, supporting the vehicle under substantial loads during extended journeys.
In terms of physical dimensions and load-bearing capacity, the Auman EST M is purpose-built for commercial demands. It measures 10,695 mm in length, 2,487 mm in width, and 2,790 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 6,100 millimeters. With a curb weight of 5,600 kilograms, it is capable of carrying a rated payload of 13,900 kilograms and supports a gross vehicle weight of 19,500 kilograms. The front axle accommodates up to 6.5 tonnes, while the rear axle can handle 13 tonnes.
Its safety features are comprehensive, the vehicle includes drum brakes with air cut-off functionality and an engine exhaust brake for added control on slopes. Anti-lock braking (ABS) and a driver’s airbag seat contribute to safer operation. For added comfort, the cab is fitted with an air-suspended driver’s seat, air conditioning, power windows, and a reverse parking sensor. Entertainment and connectivity are supported through a media system with radio, MP3, and USB compatibility.
A 260-litre fuel tank enables long-range operation between refuelling stops. Foton supports the vehicle with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, which can be extended to five years or 300,000 km.
The Foton Auman EST M offers a complete freight solution that delivers strength, reliability, and thoughtful design across every kilometre travelled.
